Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $5.62 Per Share (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $5.62 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.97. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $685.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TMO. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $718.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $645.31.

Shares of TMO opened at $587.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $620.18 and its 200-day moving average is $596.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $433.52 and a 12 month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 200.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 45 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 57.6% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 52 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. 85.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total transaction of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

