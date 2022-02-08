Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.70 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Saia in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.70 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Saia’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.19. Saia had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $617.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $600.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Saia from $255.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Saia in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $272.00 to $352.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Saia currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $277.86 on Monday. Saia has a 52 week low of $187.02 and a 52 week high of $365.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $303.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Saia by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,784,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $583,244,000 after buying an additional 18,804 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Saia by 12.7% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,022,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,400,000 after acquiring an additional 115,544 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Saia by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $184,645,000 after acquiring an additional 7,864 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Saia by 23.5% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 827,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $196,871,000 after acquiring an additional 157,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Saia by 2.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 778,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $185,224,000 after acquiring an additional 15,653 shares during the last quarter.

About Saia

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.