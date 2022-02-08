Barclays Analysts Give Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) a €60.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €60.00 ($68.97) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($86.21) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group set a €59.00 ($67.82) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($86.21) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €76.00 ($87.36) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.00 ($74.71) price objective on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €65.88 ($75.73).

Shares of ETR:SHL opened at €57.06 ($65.59) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €62.82. The firm has a market cap of $64.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of €44.17 ($50.77) and a 12-month high of €67.66 ($77.77). The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.62.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

