Evotec (ETR:EVT) PT Set at €50.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €50.00 ($57.47) price objective on Evotec (ETR:EVT) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €55.00 ($63.22) price objective on shares of Evotec in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($44.83) price objective on Evotec in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €51.00 ($58.62) price objective on Evotec in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley set a €53.00 ($60.92) price objective on Evotec in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($50.57) price objective on shares of Evotec in a report on Friday.

EVT stock opened at €30.47 ($35.02) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.43, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.22. Evotec has a 1 year low of €27.80 ($31.95) and a 1 year high of €45.83 ($52.68). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €38.95 and a 200 day moving average of €40.38. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.37.

Evotec SE provides drug discovery and development solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, academic institutions, foundations, and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The company's EVT Execute segment offers drug discovery services, such as target identification and validation, hit identification, sample management, chemistry, drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics, research informatics and in silico drug discovery, proteomics and metabolomics, bio-reagents, in vitro biology, in vivo pharmacology, biomarkers, and antibody discovery; INDiGO, a program for accelerating drug development; integrated chemistry, manufacturing, and control services; integrated drug discovery services; and integrated pre-clinical development services.

