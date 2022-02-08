ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) PT Set at €43.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($49.43) price objective on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($37.93) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($54.02) to €46.00 ($52.87) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($45.98) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal to €33.00 ($37.93) in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €40.00 ($45.98) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €39.22 ($45.08).

ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of €17.72 ($20.37) and a twelve month high of €30.76 ($35.36).

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

