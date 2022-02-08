ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) PT Set at €43.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($49.43) price objective on ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) in a research report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($37.93) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal from €47.00 ($54.02) to €46.00 ($52.87) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €40.00 ($45.98) price objective on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, October 22nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal to €33.00 ($37.93) in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €40.00 ($45.98) target price on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €39.22 ($45.08).

ArcelorMittal has a twelve month low of €17.72 ($20.37) and a twelve month high of €30.76 ($35.36).

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

