Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €5.40 Price Target for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA)

Credit Suisse Group set a €5.40 ($6.21) price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BBVA. Barclays set a €6.60 ($7.59) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.20 ($8.28) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a €7.30 ($8.39) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.30 ($7.24) to €6.25 ($7.18) in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.60 ($8.74) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of €6.51 ($7.48) and a one year high of €7.93 ($9.11).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension funds.

