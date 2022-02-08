Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Price Target Increased to C$74.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Open Text (TSE:OTEX) (NASDAQ:OTEX) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James to C$74.50 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TSE OTEX opened at C$55.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.49. Open Text has a 52-week low of C$54.67 and a 52-week high of C$69.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$59.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$63.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.64.

Get Open Text alerts:

In other Open Text news, Senior Officer Christopher James Mcgourlay sold 4,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.67, for a total value of C$274,950.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$878,962.02. Also, Director Katharine Berghuis Stevenson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$61.87, for a total transaction of C$1,856,112.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,313,508.59.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Open Text Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Text and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.