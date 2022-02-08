Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Given “Hold” Rating at Tudor Pickering

Tudor Pickering reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$52.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ENB. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Enbridge to a hold rating and set a C$60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Enbridge to a hold rating and set a C$56.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. CSFB downgraded shares of Enbridge from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a C$55.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 25th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$55.26.

Shares of ENB stock opened at C$54.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$50.39 and a 200 day moving average price of C$50.51. The company has a market cap of C$111.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.36. Enbridge has a 12 month low of C$42.98 and a 12 month high of C$55.17.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$11.47 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 3.0800002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.73%.

In other Enbridge news, Director Albert Monaco sold 5,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.12, for a total value of C$253,736.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 947,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$45,604,238.28. Also, Senior Officer Byron Craig Neiles sold 3,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$47.73, for a total transaction of C$183,521.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,997,704.07. Insiders have sold 11,828 shares of company stock valued at $567,691 over the last three months.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

