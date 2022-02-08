Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Price Target Cut to C$76.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$80.00 to C$76.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

AIF has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$78.00 to C$74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$70.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$68.00 to C$72.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$73.00 in a report on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altus Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$73.39.

AIF opened at C$51.30 on Friday. Altus Group has a twelve month low of C$48.95 and a twelve month high of C$72.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$65.82 and a 200 day moving average price of C$64.06. The company has a market cap of C$2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 92.60.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$151.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$147.60 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Altus Group will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Monday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Altus Group’s payout ratio is currently 108.30%.

In related news, Senior Officer Angelo Bartolini sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.14, for a total transaction of C$134,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,370,847.68.

Altus Group Limited provides software, data solutions, and independent advisory services to the commercial real estate (CRE) industry in Canada, the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Altus Analytics and Commercial Real Estate Consulting (CRE Consulting) segments. The Altus Analytics segment offers ARGUS Enterprise (AE) software for CRE valuation and portfolio management; ARGUS Developer and ARGUS EstateMaster software for development feasibility analysis; ARGUS API, an application programming interface; ARGUS Voyanta, a cloud-based data management solution; ARGUS Taliance, a cloud-based fund solution for alternative investment firms; and ARGUS Acquire, a cloud-based deal management solution for CRE acquisitions.

