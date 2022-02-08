Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) & Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Critical Comparison

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) and Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.2% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.5% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Alpine Income Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.7%. Alpine Income Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT pays out 375.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Alpine Income Property Trust pays out 635.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Alpine Income Property Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and Alpine Income Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 15.17% 10.23% 1.24% Alpine Income Property Trust 7.10% 1.00% 0.56%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and Alpine Income Property Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT $17.35 million 7.67 $20.11 million $0.32 32.16 Alpine Income Property Trust $19.25 million 11.31 $990,000.00 $0.17 113.35

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Alpine Income Property Trust. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Alpine Income Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a beta of 1.77, suggesting that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alpine Income Property Trust has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and Alpine Income Property Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0 1 1 0 2.50 Alpine Income Property Trust 0 1 5 0 2.83

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT presently has a consensus target price of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 19.05%. Alpine Income Property Trust has a consensus target price of $21.08, indicating a potential upside of 9.40%. Given Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is more favorable than Alpine Income Property Trust.

Summary

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT beats Alpine Income Property Trust on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

