Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Trading 3.2% Higher

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) shares traded up 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Chartwell Retirement Residences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. raised Chartwell Retirement Residences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.06.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.70.
Chartwell Retirement Residences is a real estate trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of a range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It operates through the Retirement Operations, and Long Term Care Operations segments.
