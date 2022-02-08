Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) Trading 3.2% Higher

Chartwell Retirement Residences (OTCMKTS:CWSRF) shares traded up 3.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.89 and last traded at $9.89. 200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Chartwell Retirement Residences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. raised Chartwell Retirement Residences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.50 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.06.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.70.

Chartwell Retirement Residences is a real estate trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of a range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It operates through the Retirement Operations, and Long Term Care Operations segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.