Western Areas (OTCMKTS:WNARF) Shares Down 0.4%

Western Areas Limited (OTCMKTS:WNARF)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.41 and last traded at $2.41. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 5,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

WNARF has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Western Areas from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. downgraded shares of Western Areas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.36 and its 200 day moving average is $2.24.

Western Areas Limited mines for, processes, and sells nickel sulphide concentrates and other base metals in Australia. It holds a 100% interest in the Forrestania project located in Western Australia. Western Areas Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

