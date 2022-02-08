iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH) Stock Price Up 0.4%

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGBH)’s share price rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.36 and last traded at $24.36. Approximately 99,439 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 177,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.27.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.78 and a 200-day moving average of $25.09.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IGBH. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 531.7% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments lifted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $326,000. Finally, Patron Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 35,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter.

