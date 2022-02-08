GT Gold (CVE:GTT) Trading 13.2% Higher

GT Gold Corp. (CVE:GTT)’s stock price traded up 13.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$4.80 and last traded at C$3.85. 7,092 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 261,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.40.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$501.42 million and a PE ratio of -45.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.85.
GT Gold Company Profile (CVE:GTT)
Featured Articles
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
Receive News & Ratings for GT Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GT Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.