Lumen Technologies (LUMN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Lumen Technologies to post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.57. The company has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of -17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.94. Lumen Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.09 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.97%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -140.85%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lumen Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,626,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,048,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.14% of Lumen Technologies worth $171,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

