WESCO International (WCC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.52 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of WCC opened at $121.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.98. WESCO International has a 1 year low of $70.49 and a 1 year high of $140.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.47.

Get WESCO International alerts:

In other WESCO International news, EVP Diane Lazzaris sold 6,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $830,329.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Engel sold 44,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $5,885,967.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,212 shares of company stock worth $8,995,952. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WCC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stephens boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on WESCO International from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WESCO International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.88.

WESCO International Company Profile

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.