William Blair Weighs in on Sight Sciences Inc’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGHT)

Sight Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:SGHT) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sight Sciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.37) for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Sight Sciences’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.66) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.38) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SGHT. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sight Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Shares of Sight Sciences stock opened at $15.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 27.62, a current ratio of 27.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.73. Sight Sciences has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $42.57.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.25 million.

In related news, Director Staffan Encrantz bought 86,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,629,657.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jesse Selnick bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.44 per share, for a total transaction of $184,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 311,060 shares of company stock valued at $6,621,232 in the last ninety days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $879,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,547,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,324,000. 49.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sight Sciences Inc is a medical device company. It focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary devises which target the underlying causes of prevalent eye diseases. Sight Sciences Inc is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

