Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat genetic diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of STK-001 which is to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Stoke Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.22.

Shares of STOK opened at $17.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.61 and a beta of 0.16. Stoke Therapeutics has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $68.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.12 and its 200-day moving average is $23.84.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $139,308.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $87,666.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $282,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 43.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 4,156 shares in the last quarter. 52.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

