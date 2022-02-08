Cigna (NYSE:CI) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Cigna (NYSE:CI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $236.00 price target on the health services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $271.00.

Several other research firms have also commented on CI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cigna from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Cigna from $234.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a hold rating and issued a $223.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $255.52.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $224.48 on Friday. Cigna has a 12-month low of $191.74 and a 12-month high of $272.81. The company has a market cap of $74.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $216.41.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.59%. Cigna’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. Analysts predict that Cigna will post 22.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.41%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Townsend & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Cigna in the third quarter valued at $1,523,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 47.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 176,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,934,000 after purchasing an additional 57,069 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 140.1% during the third quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 91,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $18,219,000 after purchasing an additional 53,117 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 10.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,277,730 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $255,750,000 after acquiring an additional 120,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 27.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,899 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,410 shares in the last quarter. 86.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

