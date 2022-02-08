WPP (NYSE:WPP) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WPP (NYSE:WPP) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $90.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “WPP is in marketing communications services. They are made up of companies in: Advertising; Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; Branding & Identity; Healthcare Communications; Digital, eCommerce & Shopper Marketing; Specialist Communications. “

Get WPP alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of WPP from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of WPP in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. HSBC raised shares of WPP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of WPP from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Oddo Bhf lowered WPP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.50.

Shares of WPP opened at $79.34 on Friday. WPP has a twelve month low of $55.68 and a twelve month high of $82.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WPP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $661,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in WPP by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WPP by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,734,000 after buying an additional 28,481 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of WPP by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of WPP by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

WPP Company Profile

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WPP (WPP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.