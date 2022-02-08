Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to “Outperform”

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

ENRFF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC lowered their price objective on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Enerflex from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Enerflex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Enerflex presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

OTCMKTS ENRFF opened at $6.18 on Friday. Enerflex has a 1-year low of $4.60 and a 1-year high of $8.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.54.

Enerflex Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment for gas compression facilities, power plants and other industrial institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canada, USA and Rest of World. The firm’s expertise encompasses field production facilities, compression and natural gas processing plants, gas lift compression, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions serving the natural gas production industry.

