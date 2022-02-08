FY2021 Earnings Forecast for B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) Issued By National Bank Financial

B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG) (TSE:BTO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of B2Gold in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.37 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.43.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BTG. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a $6.00 price objective on shares of B2Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of B2Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.48.

NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $3.70 on Monday. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $3.30 and a 12 month high of $5.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 1.01.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.21%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in B2Gold during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of B2Gold by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in shares of B2Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

