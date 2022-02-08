Kingstone Companies, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($1.33) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:KINS)

Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) – Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kingstone Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of ($1.33) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.34). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.55). Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 15.39% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The company had revenue of $38.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KINS. Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Kingstone Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet lowered Kingstone Companies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kingstone Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ KINS opened at $5.12 on Monday. Kingstone Companies has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.67 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is presently -25.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Kingstone Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $224,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael increased its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 101,866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 16,061 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital increased its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 80,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,594 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 20,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.89% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

