Morgan Stanley Lowers Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Price Target to $75.00

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup lowered Hologic from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.45.

Hologic stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $73.18. 1,332,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,918,250. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.23. The company has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $60.10 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $1.00. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.86 EPS. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Hologic will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 2,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total transaction of $194,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Hologic in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Hologic by 117.7% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Hologic during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hologic during the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Hologic by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

