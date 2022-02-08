ADTRAN’s (ADTN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Northland Securities

Northland Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $35.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

ADTN opened at $20.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.33 and a beta of 1.38. ADTRAN has a 52 week low of $15.28 and a 52 week high of $24.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.60.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.15. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ADTRAN will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio is presently -199.99%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 17,998 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,913 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,662 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ADTRAN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ADTRAN by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,381,921 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,137,000 after acquiring an additional 106,797 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc engages in the provision of networking and communications platforms and services focused on the broadband access market. It operates through the Network Solutions and Services and Support business segment. The Network Solutions segment includes hardware products and next-generation virtualized solutions used in service provider or business networks, as well as prior-generation products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.