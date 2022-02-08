Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Polymetal International (LON:POLY)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Polymetal International (LON:POLY) in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,500 ($20.28) price target on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on POLY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,650 ($22.31) to GBX 1,450 ($19.61) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($23.66) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,650 ($22.31) to GBX 1,400 ($18.93) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,200 ($16.23) to GBX 1,170 ($15.82) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 1,445 ($19.54).

Get Polymetal International alerts:

Shares of LON:POLY opened at GBX 1,051 ($14.21) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £4.98 billion and a PE ratio of 6.05. Polymetal International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,014.14 ($13.71) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,737 ($23.49). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,230.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,359.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.