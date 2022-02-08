Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Saturday morning.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ABUS. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital boosted their price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.42.
Shares of NASDAQ ABUS opened at $3.12 on Friday. Arbutus Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The company has a market capitalization of $422.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 2.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.57.
Arbutus Biopharma Company Profile
Arbutus Biopharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovering, developing and commercializing a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus infection. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Warminster, PA.
