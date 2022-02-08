Manulife Financial (MFC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

MFC opened at $20.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.60. The stock has a market cap of $40.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.23. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of $17.66 and a 12 month high of $22.25.

MFC has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC cut Manulife Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

Manulife Financial Corp. engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Asia, Canada, U.S., Global Wealth and Asset Management, and Corporate and Other. The Asia segment refers to insurance and insurance-based wealth accumulation products in Asia. The Canada segment offers insurance-based wealth accumulation products and banking services in Canada.

