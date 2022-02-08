Analysts Set Expectations for Kering SA’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:PPRUY)

Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kering in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst F. Cereda now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.97 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.85. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kering’s FY2022 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.72 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HSBC raised shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Kering from €810.00 ($931.03) to €785.00 ($902.30) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Kering from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kering currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.00.

Shares of PPRUY opened at $74.15 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.98 and a 200 day moving average of $79.03. Kering has a 1-year low of $62.44 and a 1-year high of $93.44.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th were given a dividend of $0.2469 per share. This represents a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th.

Kering Company Profile

Kering SA engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and retail of apparels and accessories. The firm offers apparel, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, and perfumes and cosmetics products. It operates through the following segments: Gucci, Yves Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Other Houses, Luxury Houses, and Corporate and Other.

