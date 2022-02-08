ITM Power’s (ITM) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their sector perform rating on shares of ITM Power (LON:ITM) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 300 ($4.06) price target on the stock.

ITM has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on ITM Power from GBX 500 ($6.76) to GBX 410 ($5.54) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 600 ($8.11) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 691 ($9.34) target price on shares of ITM Power in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on ITM Power from GBX 350 ($4.73) to GBX 300 ($4.06) and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 531.38 ($7.19).

LON ITM opened at GBX 255.40 ($3.45) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.94, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 355.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 410.08. The company has a market capitalization of £1.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.81. ITM Power has a 1-year low of GBX 228.20 ($3.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 678 ($9.17).

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

