PBF Energy (PBF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect PBF Energy to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
PBF stock opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. PBF Energy has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $19.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 2.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day moving average is $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.36.
PBF Energy Company Profile
PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.
