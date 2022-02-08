PBF Energy (PBF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect PBF Energy to post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PBF stock opened at $19.32 on Tuesday. PBF Energy has a 1-year low of $7.24 and a 1-year high of $19.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 2.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.68 and its 200-day moving average is $12.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PBF shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays increased their price target on PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PBF Energy stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 82.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,384,382 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624,598 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.15% of PBF Energy worth $21,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.