Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.81 Million

Equities analysts expect Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) to announce sales of $22.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Investar’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $22.90 million. Investar posted sales of $22.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Investar will report full year sales of $94.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $93.60 million to $94.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $99.90 million, with estimates ranging from $99.80 million to $100.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Investar.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.15 million during the quarter. Investar had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 2.26%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ISTR. Zacks Investment Research cut Investar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet cut Investar from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Investar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ISTR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Investar by 19.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 191,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 31,568 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Investar during the second quarter valued at about $628,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Investar during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Investar during the second quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Investar by 89.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 59,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.33% of the company’s stock.

Investar stock opened at $19.75 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.27 million, a P/E ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.63. Investar has a 12 month low of $16.96 and a 12 month high of $23.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

