Regency Centers (REG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Regency Centers to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ REG opened at $69.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. Regency Centers has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $78.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

In related news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $155,306.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on REG. Truist Financial increased their price target on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Compass Point lowered Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Regency Centers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.71.

Regency Centers

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

