Regency Centers (REG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect Regency Centers to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ REG opened at $69.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. Regency Centers has a one year low of $48.47 and a one year high of $78.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.
In related news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $155,306.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
About Regency Centers
Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.
