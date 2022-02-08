Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. operates as a global supplier of cellulose specialties products, a natural polymer for the chemical industry. Its products include cellulose specialties primarily used in dissolving chemical applications; commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications; absorbent materials comprising fibers for absorbent hygiene products and other products. Rayonier’s products are used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products such as filters, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The Company’s production facilities are located primarily in Jesup, Georgia, and Fernandina Beach, Florida. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on RYAM. TheStreet cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th.

RYAM opened at $5.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $349.28 million, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 3.52. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $11.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYAM. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 396.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 34,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 27,289 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 661,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 75,620 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 3,389.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 516,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 501,858 shares during the period. 70.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

