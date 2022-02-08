Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Organon is a healthcare company. It focuses on the health of women throughout their lives. Organon is based in JERSEY CITY, N.J. “

Separately, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.33.

Shares of OGN stock opened at $33.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.49. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 92.31% and a net margin of 19.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Organon & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

