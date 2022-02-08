FY2021 EPS Estimates for Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) Decreased by National Bank Financial

Capstone Mining Corp. (TSE:CS) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Capstone Mining in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings of $0.71 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capstone Mining’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CS. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. raised their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Capstone Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.65.

Shares of CS stock opened at C$5.67 on Monday. Capstone Mining has a 12-month low of C$3.02 and a 12-month high of C$6.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.74 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.47.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.