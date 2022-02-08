Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) Insider Purchases £138.05 in Stock

Mitchells & Butlers plc (LON:MAB) insider Phil Urban acquired 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 251 ($3.39) per share, for a total transaction of £138.05 ($186.68).
Phil Urban also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 7th, Phil Urban acquired 54 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 256 ($3.46) per share, for a total transaction of £138.24 ($186.94).
- On Friday, November 26th, Phil Urban sold 12,260 shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 237 ($3.20), for a total transaction of £29,056.20 ($39,291.68).
Shares of MAB stock opened at GBX 251.80 ($3.41) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 246.73. Mitchells & Butlers plc has a 52 week low of GBX 213.60 ($2.89) and a 52 week high of GBX 363.50 ($4.92). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.99, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46.
Mitchells & Butlers Company Profile
Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.
