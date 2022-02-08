SSR Mining Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.37 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:SSRM)

SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SSR Mining in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.37 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.33. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for SSR Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

SSRM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. increased their target price on SSR Mining from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on SSR Mining from C$38.50 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

Shares of SSRM stock opened at $16.92 on Monday. SSR Mining has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $20.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 4.63.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SSRM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of SSR Mining by 60.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 988 shares during the period. NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SSR Mining in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.