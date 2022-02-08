National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Enerflex in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 3rd. National Bank Financial analyst G. Colman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.23. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Enerflex’s FY2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

EFX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James raised Enerflex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Enerflex to a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on Enerflex from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.56.

TSE:EFX opened at C$7.86 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.21. Enerflex has a 52-week low of C$6.25 and a 52-week high of C$11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.06, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market capitalization of C$704.88 million and a PE ratio of 15.12.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This is an increase from Enerflex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

