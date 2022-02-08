Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Newmont Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Newmont in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will earn $3.76 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.69.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from C$64.00 to C$60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$78.56.

TSE NGT opened at C$80.36 on Monday. Newmont has a 12 month low of C$66.25 and a 12 month high of C$90.94. The stock has a market cap of C$64.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$75.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$73.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.81.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

