FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Taseko Mines Limited Issued By National Bank Financial (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Taseko Mines in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.10 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.60 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.93.

NYSEAMERICAN TGB opened at $1.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Taseko Mines has a one year low of $1.38 and a one year high of $2.67. The stock has a market cap of $532.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 2.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGB. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Taseko Mines by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,294,440 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $13,690,000 after purchasing an additional 62,700 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP grew its stake in Taseko Mines by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,409,137 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after buying an additional 742,874 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its stake in Taseko Mines by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,123,379 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after buying an additional 897,936 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 117.1% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 602,576 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 324,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 13.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 507,492 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 58,677 shares in the last quarter. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taseko Mines

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

