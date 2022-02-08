Oxbridge Acquisition Corp’s Lock-Up Period To Expire on February 8th (NASDAQ:OXACU)

Oxbridge Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:OXACU) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, February 8th. Oxbridge Acquisition had issued 10,000,000 shares in its public offering on August 12th. The total size of the offering was $100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NASDAQ OXACU opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.35. Oxbridge Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $11.37.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oxbridge Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $319,000. Bulldog Investors LLP purchased a new position in Oxbridge Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $512,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in Oxbridge Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $579,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Oxbridge Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $906,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Oxbridge Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $1,024,000.

