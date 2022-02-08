Zacks Investment Research Lowers ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised ReNew Energy Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ReNew Energy Global to an outperform rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.42.

NASDAQ:RNW opened at $6.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. ReNew Energy Global has a one year low of $5.06 and a one year high of $12.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.14.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ReNew Energy Global will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth $96,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $133,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile

