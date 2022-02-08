CF Industries (NYSE:CF) Shares Down 3% on Insider Selling

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)’s share price traded down 3% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $72.64 and last traded at $72.80. 27,556 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,564,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.06.

Specifically, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 71,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total transaction of $4,834,295.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Bert A. Frost sold 26,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $2,016,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,893 shares of company stock worth $10,900,066. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CF shares. Berenberg Bank lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered CF Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CF Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s disclosure that its Q4 is tracking better thanks to the strong global nitrogen market conditions. Jackson adds that even assuming a moderation from record prices, CF still seems to be pace for free cash flow well in excess of $10 per share, which should accelerate buybacks and provide more dry powder for investments. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CF Industries from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.51, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.37 and a 200-day moving average of $58.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in CF Industries by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries Company Profile (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

