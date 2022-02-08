Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $34.15, but opened at $35.77. Energizer shares last traded at $34.34, with a volume of 2,560 shares.

The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $846.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.09 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 74.55% and a net margin of 5.33%. Energizer’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.69%.

ENR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Energizer from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised Energizer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 167,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,182,000 after buying an additional 17,906 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,640,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,403,000 after purchasing an additional 277,861 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 14.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 34.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 40,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 10,304 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in shares of Energizer by 1,262.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 98,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after purchasing an additional 90,900 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.89 and a 200 day moving average of $39.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Energizer Holdings, Inc is a global producer of household products, such as batteries, auto care, and portable lights. It engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of household and specialty batteries; automotive appearance, performance, refrigerant, and freshener products; and portable lights.

