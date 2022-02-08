Costco Wholesale Co.’s Same Store Sales Numbers Beat Expectations, Shares Climb by 0% (NASDAQ:COST)

Costco Wholesale’s (NASDAQ:COST) same-store sales increased by 14.2% in the month of January. Costco Wholesale’s stock rose by 0% in the first day of trading following the report.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COST shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $542.75.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total transaction of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $515.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $307.00 and a 1-year high of $571.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $529.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $490.57.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,632 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Schaeffer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $560,000. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 4,415 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $1,074,000. Institutional investors own 66.26% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.