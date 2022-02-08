Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 6,813 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,484% compared to the typical daily volume of 430 call options.

CM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $158.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. decreased their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC decreased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$168.00 to C$165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.90.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,467,000 after purchasing an additional 62,877 shares during the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,951 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,889 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,038 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $130.14 on Tuesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 1-year low of $88.37 and a 1-year high of $132.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $58.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.01.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.57. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 27.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $1.26 per share. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 45.49%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

