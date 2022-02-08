Sysco Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 12,111 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 313% compared to the average daily volume of 2,932 put options.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sysco in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,089,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,204,000 after purchasing an additional 574,442 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,612,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,673,000 after acquiring an additional 182,664 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,622,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,183,000 after acquiring an additional 562,270 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,364,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,091,000 after buying an additional 434,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,044,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,968,000 after purchasing an additional 837,553 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sysco stock opened at $79.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.31. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $68.05 and a fifty-two week high of $86.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). Sysco had a return on equity of 65.93% and a net margin of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $16.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.43%.

