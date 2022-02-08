Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BPMC. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $111.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.58.

NASDAQ BPMC opened at $80.56 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.18. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 0.86. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $66.29 and a 1 year high of $117.86.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total transaction of $3,435,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Tracey L. Mccain sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.30, for a total transaction of $486,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,176,892. Corporate insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,728 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 11,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 5,932 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 9,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

