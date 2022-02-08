Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ULTA. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $446.61.

Shares of Ulta Beauty stock opened at $364.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $383.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $378.88. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $297.29 and a 12-month high of $422.43.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.43. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 46.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ulta Beauty will post 17.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, COO Kecia Steelman sold 5,182 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $408.30, for a total value of $2,115,810.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.61, for a total transaction of $20,530,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 37.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 6.0% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 60.9% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,587 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,969,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 97.8% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

